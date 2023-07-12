Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 9.3% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $29,605,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $188.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.10. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

