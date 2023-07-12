Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.08.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $188.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.