Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $428.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.