Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

