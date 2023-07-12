ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 40.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 232,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.03.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.4672 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.