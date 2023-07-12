Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

