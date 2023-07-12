Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $465,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $338.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.94 and a 200-day moving average of $299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.11 and a 52-week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

