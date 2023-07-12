Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Koppers worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $479,626.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $725.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

