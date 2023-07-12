Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.53.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $892.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $821.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $753.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $899.56. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

