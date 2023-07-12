Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,341 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $2,972,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 49.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 57,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TECK shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

