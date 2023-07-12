Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,920 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,351 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $276,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102,968 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after buying an additional 6,218,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,998,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $188,933,000 after buying an additional 5,405,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

