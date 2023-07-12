Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 36,458 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,458 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Barrett Business Services worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $116,887.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,231.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.63. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.74 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

