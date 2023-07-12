Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,425 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $289,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.41.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.