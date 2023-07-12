Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,279 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of eBay worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in eBay by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,380 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in eBay by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in eBay by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,709,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $70,079,000 after buying an additional 1,358,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 366.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,707,619 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $70,815,000 after buying an additional 1,341,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.70.

Insider Activity at eBay

eBay Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

