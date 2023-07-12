Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 64.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $483.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.58 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.