Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American National Bank increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

