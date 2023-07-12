Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after buying an additional 2,358,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

