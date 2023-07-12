Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $146,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.88 and its 200 day moving average is $164.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

