Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,741 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 31.0% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day moving average of $145.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

