Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,968 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

