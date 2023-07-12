Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 4,949 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,758 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Splunk worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 6.2% during the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Splunk by 141.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

