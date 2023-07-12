Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 9,396 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

