Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 921,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $153.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day moving average is $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

