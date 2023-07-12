Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,383 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $158.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.29 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

