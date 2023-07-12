Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 1.6 %

STT stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.