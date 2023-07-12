Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of J. M. Smucker worth $13,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

Shares of SJM opened at $147.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -158.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

