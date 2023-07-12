Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 1,152.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

