Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,559 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,418 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $99,039,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,937 shares of company stock worth $10,906,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

