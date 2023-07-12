Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.74 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,799 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

