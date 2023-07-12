Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.07 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $560,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DHI opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

