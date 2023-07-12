Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.14 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $150.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.64. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $150.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

