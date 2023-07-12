Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.17 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $13,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 30.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 16.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

