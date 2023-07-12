Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.30 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 478,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of PPL worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

