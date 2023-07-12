Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.35 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 597.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 135,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 115,773 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 9.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 14.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

ResMed Price Performance

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,984,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at $54,830,068.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $7,010,245. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $216.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.04 and a 1-year high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

