Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,020.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

