Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.90 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

