Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HRL. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

