Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 43,858 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,858 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.29% of Casella Waste Systems worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

