Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,587 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Copart by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 58,595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,446.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

