Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,387 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 730,986 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $37,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

