Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.77) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.77). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.77), with a volume of 20,871 shares changing hands.
Augean Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 371 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 371. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The firm has a market cap of £389.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50.
Augean Company Profile
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Augean
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.