Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 306.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

