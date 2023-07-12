Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 462 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.41.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

