Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $224,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

