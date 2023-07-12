Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST) Insider Timothy (Tim) Dodd Sells 23,148 Shares

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Dodd sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.26), for a total transaction of A$43,749.72 ($29,166.48).
Best & Less Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Best & Less Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Best & Less Group
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Best & Less Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best & Less Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.