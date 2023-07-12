Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST) Insider Timothy (Tim) Dodd Sells 23,148 Shares

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Dodd sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.26), for a total transaction of A$43,749.72 ($29,166.48).

Best & Less Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Best & Less Group Company Profile

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd retails clothing, footwear, and other goods for men, women, and kids. The company provides underwear, lingerie and sleepwear, denim, accessories, activewear, health and beauty products, jackets and knitwear, jeans and jeggings, jumpers and hoodies, pants and leggings, shoes, shorts and skirts, tops and T-shirts, bodysuits, sweatpants and trackpants, rompers, wraps, socks, and workwear, as well as maternity products.

