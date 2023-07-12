BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.94.

NYSE:JPM opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

