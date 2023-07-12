Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

