Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $72,843,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Cameco by 313.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cameco by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,412 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Cameco Stock Up 2.8 %

CCJ opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

