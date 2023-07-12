Capital Square LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.8% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $428.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

