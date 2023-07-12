Carr Financial Group Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carr Financial Group Corp lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 306.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

